Ferguson poured in 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and added one assist across 27 minutes in the Thunder's 148-147 double overtime win over the Jazz on Friday.

Although he essentially did nothing but score, Ferguson's contributions were solid yet again coming out of the All-Star break. The second-year guard has successfully transitioned from offensive afterthought to a relatively dependable complementary asset on the first unit, posting five double-digit scoring tallies in the last seven games alone. While his other high-usage teammates will naturally dominate the flow of the offense, Ferguson has increasingly carved out a niche for himself with improved overall shooting (44.1 percent) and three-point accuracy (38.4 percent).