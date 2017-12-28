Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Sent to G-League
Ferguson was assigned to the G-League on Thursday, Brett Dawson of the Oklahoman reports.
Ferguson has been out of the rotation of late, failing to see the court over the last four games. For that reason, the Thunder will send him down to the G-League in order to get some extra run and allow him the opportunity to work on his overall development. Even when he's recalled, Ferguson will be someone to avoid for fantasy purposes.
