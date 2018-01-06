Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Starting again Sunday
Ferguson will start Sunday's game against the Suns, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
With Andre Roberson out of the lineup and Alex Abrines still battling an injury, the Thunder have preemptively announced Ferguson as the starter for a third consecutive game. The rookie broke out in a big way Wednesday against the Lakers, playing 33 minutes and finishing with 24 points, including six three-pointers. He followed with 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-10 3PT) in 31 minutes in Thursday's win over the Clippers.
