Ferguson is starting Friday's game against the Clippers, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Ferguson will get the nod at small forward with Lu Dort (knee) out. With OKC's regulars unlikely to see extended run, it's possible Ferguson will see extra time.
