Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Starting in opener
Ferguson is starting at shooting guard for Tuesday's season opener against the Warriors, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With both Russell Westbrook (knee) and Andre Roberson (knee) out, the Thunder are thin in the backcourt. Ferguson will draw the start as a result. When seeing over 20 minutes last season, he averaged 7.0 points and 2.1 rebounds.
