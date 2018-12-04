Ferguson (ankle) will start Monday's game against the Pistons, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Ferguson, who is returning from a four-game absence due to an injured ankle, will take the place of Alex Abrines in the starting lineup Monday. Ferguson has started every game he's played in, averaging 21.0 minutes, 4.1 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest.

