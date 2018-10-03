Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Starting Wednesday
Ferguson (shoulder) will start at shooting guard during Wednesday's preseason opener against the Pistons, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
The Thunder are dealing with significant absences for Wednesday's game, allowing Ferguson to get the start. In 12 starts last season, he averaged 3.9 points and 1.4 rebounds across 20.0 minutes.
