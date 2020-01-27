Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Still out Monday
Ferguson (personal) will remain out Monday against the Mavs.
Ferguson remains away from the team while dealing with a personal matter, and it's unclear when he'll return to game action. Ferguson hasn't played since Jan. 17 against Miami.
