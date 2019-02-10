Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Strong shooting effort in victory
Ferguson pitched in 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes in the Thunder's 117-112 win over the Rockets on Saturday.
Ferguson continues to hold a strong complementary role in a starting five that's largely dominated by usage monsters Russell Westbrook and Paul George. The second-year guard has come a long way from the first two-plus months of the campaign, when double-digit scoring tallies were a rarity for him. Ferguson has bounced back to score 10 or more points in 11 of 14 games since Jan. 8, including four straight, his longest such streak of the campaign. Furthermore, with the Thunder having released fellow two-guard Alex Abrines (personal) on Saturday, Ferguson's role appears to be more secure than at any other point in the campaign.
