Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Taken to locker room Thursday
Ferguson suffered a head injury while colliding with Steven Adams during Thursday's game against the Suns and was subsequently taken to the locker room, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Ferguson will presumably be out the remainder of the contest after it looks like he may have briefly been unconscious. He may enter concussion protocol and could miss several games as a result.
