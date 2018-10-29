Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Third-year option picked up
The Thunder announced Monday that they would exercise Ferguson's $2.48 million team option for the 2019-20 season, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
With a 39.8 percent mark from the field and averages of 3.1 points and 0.9 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game across his first 66 NBA appearances, Ferguson hasn't made much of an impact during his brief career, but that was to be expected when he entered the league at 19 years old. The Thunder still view the athletic, 6-foot-7 wing as a potential core piece once he reaches maturity, so it's not surprising they elected to extend Ferguson for a third season. He'll retain a rotation role for the foreseeable future, but Ferguson could see his minutes decline once defensive stopper Andre Roberson (kneecap) is cleared to return to the court later in the season.
More News
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Starting in opener•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Full cleared for contact•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Will miss preseason finale•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Placed in concussion protocol•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Exits game with concussion symptoms•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...