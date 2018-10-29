The Thunder announced Monday that they would exercise Ferguson's $2.48 million team option for the 2019-20 season, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

With a 39.8 percent mark from the field and averages of 3.1 points and 0.9 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game across his first 66 NBA appearances, Ferguson hasn't made much of an impact during his brief career, but that was to be expected when he entered the league at 19 years old. The Thunder still view the athletic, 6-foot-7 wing as a potential core piece once he reaches maturity, so it's not surprising they elected to extend Ferguson for a third season. He'll retain a rotation role for the foreseeable future, but Ferguson could see his minutes decline once defensive stopper Andre Roberson (kneecap) is cleared to return to the court later in the season.