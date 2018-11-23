Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: To be re-evaluated in about 10 days
Ferguson (ankle) will be re-evaluated in about 10-12 days, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Ferguson played just six minutes during Wednesday's game against the Warriors before suffering a sprained left ankle that ruled him out for the rest of the contest. After being checked out by team doctors, the injury was deemed relatively serious, and it may keep Ferguson out for two weeks. In his absence, Alex Abrines and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot are strong candidates to see expanded roles.
