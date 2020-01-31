Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: To miss another game
Ferguson (personal) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Phoenix.
Ferguson is set to miss his eighth straight game while attending to a personal matter. His next chance to return comes Wednesday against the Cavaliers.
