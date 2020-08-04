Ferguson (leg) will remain out Wednesday against the Lakers.
A lower-leg bruise will keep Ferguson out for a second straight game. Consider the wing day-to-day until further notice.
More News
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Out vs. Nuggets•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Cleared for restart opener•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Out with leg contusion•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: To start Sunday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Scores 11 in win•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Absent from injury report•