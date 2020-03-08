Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: To start Sunday
Ferguson will start Sunday's game against the Celtics, Celtics play-by-play man Sean Grande reports.
With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missing his first game of the year, the Thunder will go with Luguentz Dort at shooting guard, while Ferguson enters the lineup at one forward spot alongside Danilo Gallinari.
