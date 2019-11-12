Play

Ferguson didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's game against the Pacers due to a personal matter, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.

Ferguson stayed behind in Oklahoma City to address the personal situation, ruling him out for Tuesday's matchup. He figures to have a chance to return to action Friday against the 76ers. Hamidou Diallo could start at small forward and nab a few extra minutes in Ferguson's absence.

