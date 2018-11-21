Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Unexpectedly available Wednesday
Ferguson (personal), who was previously listed as out, will play Wednesday against the Warriors, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Ferguson has missed the past two games due to a personal matter and was expected to remain out Wednesday, though things have changed. Over his past four appearances, he's averaged 7.0 points and 4.3 rebounds across 28.3 minutes.
