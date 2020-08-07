Ferguson (lower leg) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Ferguson was previously listed as out, but he must be feeling better than anticipated. If he plays, it's possible he'd be on some sort of minutes limit.
