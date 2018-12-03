Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Will be available
Ferguson (ankle) will be available Monday against the Pistons, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Ferguson went through a full practice Sunday, and he'll return to action after missing the previous four games with a sprained ankle. It's unclear at this point if he'll be reinserted into the starting five, as coach Billy Donovan indicated he'll wait until just before game-time to reveal his lineup.
