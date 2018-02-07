Ferguson will shift to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Ferguson has run with the starting unit since Andre Roberson (knee) went down for the season with an injury, but it appears the Thunder will change things up against the Warriors. Josh Huestis will pick up the start at shooting guard, while Ferguson will instead come off the bench. That being said, Ferguson had logged 11 minutes or less in each of the last three games and wasn't a fantasy contributor anyway, so this shouldn't drastically impact his value.