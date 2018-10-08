Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Will miss preseason finale
Ferguson (concussion) has officially been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason finale against the Bucks, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Ferguson was placed in the NBA's concussion protocol earlier Monday, so this was the expectation all along. With Tuesday's contest concluding the preseason slate, Ferguson will now look towards getting back to full strength prior the regular-season opener Oct. 16 against the Warriors. With Ferguson sidelined, in addition to Andre Roberson's (kneecap) absence, the Thunder will likely have to rely on some combination of Alex Abrines, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Raymond Felton at shooting guard for the time being.
