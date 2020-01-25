Ferguson (personal) will miss Saturday's tilt with the Timberwolves, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Ferguson will miss a fifth consecutive game as he continues to tend to a personal issue. The team hasn't provided any further information about a potential return date for the 21-year-old guard, though it's safe to say that they'll give him all the space he needs. Ferguson can continue to be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's game against Dallas.