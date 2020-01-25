Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Will miss Saturday
Ferguson (personal) will miss Saturday's tilt with the Timberwolves, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Ferguson will miss a fifth consecutive game as he continues to tend to a personal issue. The team hasn't provided any further information about a potential return date for the 21-year-old guard, though it's safe to say that they'll give him all the space he needs. Ferguson can continue to be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's game against Dallas.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.