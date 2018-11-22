Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Will not return Wednesday
Ferguson suffered a sprained left ankle in Wednesday's game against the Warriors and will not return, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Ferguson was forced to exit early in Wednesday's game after turning his ankle. He looked unable to put any weight on the injured ankle on his way to the locker room. The severity of the injury is unknown, and more information should come out at the conclusion of Wednesday's game. At this time, he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets.
