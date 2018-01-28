Ferguson will return to the starting lineup following a season-ending injury to Andre Roberson (knee), Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

It was confirmed earlier Sunday morning that usual starter Andre Roberson is set to undergo season-ending surgery to repair a ruptured left patellar tendon. That opens a void with the top unit, which Ferguson is expected to fill. Ferguson has already picked up seven prior starts filling in for Roberson earlier this season, but averaged just 6.4 points and 1.1 rebounds across 24.6 minutes during those games, so fantasy owners may want to temper expectations here. It will likely be a committee approach to cover Roberson's absence, with guys like Josh Huestis and Alex Abrines acting as options on the wing as well.