Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Will return to starting five Sunday
Ferguson will return to the starting lineup following a season-ending injury to Andre Roberson (knee), Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
It was confirmed earlier Sunday morning that usual starter Andre Roberson is set to undergo season-ending surgery to repair a ruptured left patellar tendon. That opens a void with the top unit, which Ferguson is expected to fill. Ferguson has already picked up seven prior starts filling in for Roberson earlier this season, but averaged just 6.4 points and 1.1 rebounds across 24.6 minutes during those games, so fantasy owners may want to temper expectations here. It will likely be a committee approach to cover Roberson's absence, with guys like Josh Huestis and Alex Abrines acting as options on the wing as well.
More News
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Headed back to pine•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Starting again Sunday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Electrifying in first NBA start•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Picks up rare start•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Sent to G-League•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Recalled from G-League•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...