Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Will sit against Hornets
Ferguson (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Hornets.
Ferguson sprained his left ankle in Wednesday's game against the Warriors and will apparently need some time off to recover. Although unlikely, his next opportunity to return will be Saturday against the Nuggets.
