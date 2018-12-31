Ferguson (illness) will start Monday against the Mavericks, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Ferguson will reclaim his spot in the starting lineup after missing Sunday's game against the Mavericks due to an illness. Through 28 games this season, Ferguson is averaging just 4.5 points and 1.6 rebounds in 20.5 minutes. His return will send Abdel Nader to the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories