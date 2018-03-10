Ferguson (head) is out for Saturday's contest against the Spurs, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Ferguson remains in concussion protocol after suffering a head injury Thursday against the Suns. It's unclear when he could return, but his next chance will come Monday against Sacramento. Look for Corey Brewer to see more actions in Ferguson's stead.

