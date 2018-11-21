Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Won't play Wednesday
Ferguson (personal) will not play Wednesday against the Warriors, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Ferguson will miss a third straight game while attending to a personal matter. With Alex Abrines (illness) questionable, the Thunder could continue to be extremely shorthanded on the wing.
