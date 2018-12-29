Ferguson has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against Phoenix because of a stomach illness, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Ferguson wasn't on the bench to start the second half, and his night will end after logging seven minutes. He scored four points (2-2 FG) over that stretch. Ferguson's next chance to take the floor will come Sunday against Dallas, although Hamidou Diallo figures to see more run until Ferguson can return to action.