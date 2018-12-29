Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Won't return due to illness
Ferguson has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against Phoenix because of a stomach illness, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Ferguson wasn't on the bench to start the second half, and his night will end after logging seven minutes. He scored four points (2-2 FG) over that stretch. Ferguson's next chance to take the floor will come Sunday against Dallas, although Hamidou Diallo figures to see more run until Ferguson can return to action.
More News
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Scores eight in defeat•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Equals career high in scoring•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Minimal production in start•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Starting Monday•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Will be available•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...