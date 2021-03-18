Maledon (thumb) is available for Thursday's game against Atlanta, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
Maledon was questionable Thursday after picking up a left thumb sprain during Tuesday's loss to the Bulls, but he'll be able to play against the Hawks. He'll presumably remain in the starting five Thursday.
