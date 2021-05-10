Maledon (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Kings, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Maledon will be able to play through his plantar fasciitis in his left foot Sunday. He'll likely remain in the starting five and should see significant run with Ty Jerome (calf) and Luguentz Dort (knee) unavailable.
