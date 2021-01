Maledon finished with three points (1-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five assists, two steals and one board in 19 minutes of a 129-116 win against the Nets on Sunday.

Maledon set a new personal best with five assists in the contest, but he once again struggled from deep, which dragged down his shooting numbers. He's knocked down just one of seven attempts in his last two games. He'll face the Spurs on Tuesday.