Maledon had 20 points (5-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block across 31 minutes in Friday's loss against the Wizards.

Maledon reached the 20-point mark for the first time since April 7, when he delivered 25 points in a loss against the Hornets. His eight assists represent his second-highest output of the season in that category. It was a strong effort for the point guard, though those numbers shouldn't be expected regularly. He's averaging just 10.5 points and 4.5 assists per game over his last eight appearances.