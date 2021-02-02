Maledon could have an opportunity to remain in the starting five with George Hill (thumb) ruled out for at least the next four weeks.

The rookie has started all four games Hill has missed thus far, so he's the top candidate to hold onto the other guard spot alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Maledon broke out for 24 points (6-6 3PT) against the Nets last week, and he finished with 11 points and two steals in Monday's blowout loss to Houston. Over the last four contests, Maledon holds averages of 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steal. As is the case with most rookie guards, efficiency may be a concern, but Maledon's projected minutes alone give him some fantasy upside.