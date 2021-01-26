Maledon finished with six points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists across 22 minutes Monday in the Thunder's 125-122 win over the Trail Blazers.

Maledon saw a minor uptick in minutes as he made his first career start in place of George Hill (thumb), but he didn't handle the ball much while frequently sharing the court with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While the rookie has occasionally shown some promise as a member of head coach Mark Daigneault's rotation this season, he's more of a name to watch in dynasty leagues at this point.