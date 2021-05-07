Maledon posted 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals 30 minutes in Thursday's 118-97 loss to the Warriors.

Maledon continues to start at point guard despite significant output from Ty Jerome, who arguably has a better chance for a starting role next season. Assist production is an issue for Meledon, but Thursday's eight assists were a step in the right direction