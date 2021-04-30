Maledon posted 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two blocked shots and a rebound across 32 minutes in Thursday's 109-95 loss to the Pelicans.

After fending off a mid-season surge from Ty Jerome, Maledon's hold on the point guard slot appears to be safe. After two games with less than 10 shot attempts, he ramped up his output with 12 attempted shots in the loss, and it appears to be his key to a respectable stat line. He averages only 3.5 assists per game, far below what's expected from a point guard averaging 28 minutes per game.