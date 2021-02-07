Maledon (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) tallied 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes Saturday in the Thunder's 120-118 win over the Timberwolves.

Maledon only missed one game while working his way through the NBA's health and safety protocols, so the Thunder had no hesitation about giving him big minutes in his return to the lineup. The rookie continued to play well alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and he looks like he'll be in store for a long-term stint in the starting five with George Hill (thumb) out for at least the next month. Maledon looks worthy of consideration in 12-team leagues for fantasy managers looking for a boost in the assists, steals and three-pointers categories in particular.