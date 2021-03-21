Maledon had 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals and two assists in Sunday's win over Houston.

Back in the starting lineup after coming off the bench Thursday against Atlanta, Maledon didn't have a great shooting game, but he salvaged a decent fantasy line thanks to a trio of steals. The rookie has taken on a much larger role in the extended absence of George Hill (thumb), but his recent inconsistency has been a thorn in the side of fantasy managers. Prior to Sunday, Maledon went five straight games without a steal, while averaging 9.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists in that stretch.