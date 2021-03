Maledon had 22 points (7-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight boards, four assists and two steals in Saturday's loss to Boston.

The Thunder blew a big lead late, but it was an impressive showing by Maledon, who topped 20 points for just the second time this season. The rookie is locked into the Thunder's starting five, and with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (foot) sidelined indefinitely, he should continue to handle more of the scoring and playmaking workload.