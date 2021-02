Maledon recorded seven points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebonds, three assists and one steal during 28 minutes in the 115-104 loss to Portland on Tuesday.

Maledon was rather streaky prior to be out due to COVID and his return was not any better. The guard has struggled to find consistency this year. Even when he joins the starting rotation he is off or on with his production. Until he can start showing a sign of improvement, it is easier to look elsewhere.