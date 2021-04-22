Maledon scored nine points (3-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with seven assists and two rebounds across 36 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers.

Maledon recorded his highest assist total since March 31 in the absence of Luguentz Dort (hip) and after the quick exit of Aleksej Pokusevski (illness). However, he continued to shoot poorly from the field, lowering his field-goal percentage for the season to 37.0 percent. Nevertheless, he should have a stable role with the potential to rack up counting stats so long as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (foot) remains sidelined.