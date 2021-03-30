Maledon posted 14 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and an assist across 28 minutes in Monday's 127-106 loss to the Mavericks.

When your presumptive floor general posts only one assist, that's usually not a good indicator of the offense's success. Maledon simply isn't getting it done at point guard, and it appears that the team may be on their way to making a change by using Ty Jerome at the position. Maledon is only averaging 3.4 assists per game, and that's well below what you need from your primary ball-handler.