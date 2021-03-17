Maledon (ankle) played 32 minutes in Tuesday's 123-102 loss to the Bulls, finishing with eight points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists.

The rookie returned from a one-game absence and took on the bulk of the minutes sat point guard, but he was outplayed by backup Ty Jerome (11 points, three assists in 29 minutes). That's been a common occurrence of late, and Maledon could end up ceding playing time or even his spot in the starting five if he fails to show much improvement in the games to come. Over his 19 games since moving into the starting five, Maledon is averaging 9.5 points (on 41.9 percent shooting from the field), 4.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 31.4 minutes.