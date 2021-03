Maledon (undisclosed) is likely to be available Sunday against the Rockets, as an error in the NBA's official injury report listed his status from Dec. 23, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Sunday's game was initially supposed to be played Dec. 23 but got postponed until Sunday. The league appears to have re-posted the injury report from that day. Barring anything unforeseen, Maledon should be available Sunday, as there is no other indication that he's away from the team.