Maledon (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) recorded seven points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 28 minutes Tuesday in the Thunder's 115-104 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Maledon made his return from a four-game absence Tuesday, reclaiming his spot in the starting five from Justin Jackson. The rookie turned in a rather empty stat line in the Thunder's loss, but the healthy minutes load is at least a good sign for his value moving forward. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) should soon rejoin the lineup and will take on some of the ball-handling responsibilities, but Maledon looks poised to maintain his spot in the starting five with George Hill (thumb) likely to remain sidelined through the All-Star break.