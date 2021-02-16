site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Thunder's Theo Maledon: Listed out for Tuesday
Maledon (COVID-19 protocols) is out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Maledon will remain sidelined Tuesday as he is still in the league's health and safety protocols. Hamidou Diallo figures to pick up another start at point guard as a result.
