Maledon is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

It's been difficult to trust the Thunder's injury reporting down the stretch, but if Maledon is truly dealing with a plantar fascia issue it's possible he could miss several games beyond Sunday. Still, the team is apparently holding out hope that it's nothing too severe, as Maledon's status won't be decided until he can be re-evaluted later in the night.