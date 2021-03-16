Maledon (ankle) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
A sprained right ankle kept Maledon out of Sunday's matchup against Memphis, but his absence from the injury report implies that he'll be back in the lineup Tuesday. The rookie should reclaim his starting point guard spot, likely sending Ty Jerome back to a reserve role.
