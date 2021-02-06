Maledon (COVID-19 protocols) is available Saturday against the Timberwolves.
After a one-game absence due to health and safety protocols, Maledon will be back in action Saturday. There's a strong chance he returns to the starting five alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
